‘Breathe Easy’ Campaign Bans Smoking On 16th Street Mall

Filed Under: 16th Street Mall, Breathe Easy Campaign, Denver City Council, Smoking Ban Ordinance

DENVER (CBS4)– An ordinance to ban smoking and vaping on Denver’s 16th Street Mall, the “Breathe Easy” campaign will be considered at the Denver city council meeting on Monday.

The ordinance would ban not only cigarette and cigar smoking on the mall, but vaping too.

16th street mall smoking 5pkg transfer frame 537 Breathe Easy Campaign Bans Smoking On 16th Street Mall

(credit: CBS)

Using pot in public is already against the law.

City Council President Albus Brooks, who is sponsoring the measure, says the 40,000 people who use the mall every day shouldn’t have to breath in other people’s smoke.

151357868 Breathe Easy Campaign Bans Smoking On 16th Street Mall

File photo of a man smoking a cigarette. (Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/GettyImages)

The ban would be enforced on all public areas on 16th Street from Broadway to Chestnut Place.

16th street mall smoking 5pkg transfer frame 1184 Breathe Easy Campaign Bans Smoking On 16th Street Mall

Denver City Council President Albus Brooks (credit: CBS)

Brooks said that he has received hundreds of emails over the years asking for the ban.

More than 4,500 other cities across the U.S. have similar bans in place along pedestrian malls.

16th street mall smoking 5pkg transfer frame 297 Breathe Easy Campaign Bans Smoking On 16th Street Mall

(credit: CBS)

Those in favor say the ban is in the interest of public health but opponents say it’s less about public health and more about keeping the homeless off the 16th Street Mall.

The punishment would involve a fine of up to $100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch