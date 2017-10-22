Lone Fort Collins Shooting Survivor Identified As CU Student

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The lone survivor of Thursday’s fatal shooting near Colorado State University has been identified as Megan Dierker.

megan dierker Lone Fort Collins Shooting Survivor Identified As CU Student

Megan Dierker (credit: CBS)

In a video statement issued to CBS4, Dierker’s father said she is recovering in a hospital in Fort Collins.

Friends told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas Dierker was in Fort Collins to celebrate the birthday of her childhood friend, Savannah McNealy.

savannahmegan Lone Fort Collins Shooting Survivor Identified As CU Student

Megan Dierker with Savannah McNealy (credit: CBS)

Dierker traveled from Boulder, where she attends the University of Colorado, to celebrate McNealy’s birthday on Wednesday night.

Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dierker was one of three gunned down by Michael Zamora, 30. Police said Zamora took his own life, after killing McNealy, and veteran Tristian Kemp.

kemp Lone Fort Collins Shooting Survivor Identified As CU Student

Tristian Kemp (credit: CBS)

Dierker was shot, but survived her injuries.

Police confirmed all four involved in the shooting were socializing the night before.

zamora1 Lone Fort Collins Shooting Survivor Identified As CU Student

Michael Zamora (credit: CBS)

A motive for Zamora’s decision to open fire was not released by police.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

