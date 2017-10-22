Rattlesnake Activity Forces Shutdown Of Popular Hiking Trail

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A popular trail in Jefferson County’s open space has been closed due to rattlesnake activity.
The Cottonwood Canyon Trail on North Table Mountain has been closed until further notice.
Snakes there are grouping up to prepare for hibernation. Twenty snakes were found on one stretch of trail, and in one spot seven different snakes were found together.
Jefferson County authorities want to make sure visitors North Table Mountain Park steer clear of the trail.
This comes just a few weeks after a man died from rattlesnake bite in Jefferson County. Daniel Hohs, 31, had been hiking on the Mount Galbraith Trail when he was bitten on the ankle.