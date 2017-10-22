Latest Forecast: Windy Mountains And Breezy Plains

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) –  A large ridge of high pressure is set up on the west coast enhancing northwesterly winds over the region that will keep strong winds blowing in the mountains and foothills with some gusts in the more wind prone areas blowing 40 to 50 mph from time to time. On the eastern plains including Denver winds will be weaker than Saturday. With gusty in the Denver metro area peaking around 15 to 25 mph during the day.

There will be a few clouds flowing in and mixing with a few mountain wave clouds. As a result, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during Sunday as well.

A weak cold front will be pushing in on Monday. This will cool temperatures by about 5 to 10 degrees to start the week and give the mountains a small chance for a few flurries on Monday morning.

The next chance for snow in Denver may be Thursday night into Friday morning with another cold front dropping in.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

