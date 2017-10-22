Latest Forecast: Strong Jet Stream Means Busy Weather Week Ahead

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be an active weather week thanks to a strong jet stream roaring overhead.
Gusty winds will continue into the day on Monday (especially over the northern mountains and foothills). There could even be a quick rain or snow shower around sunrise as a weak cold front moves out of Wyoming.
The weather headline for the next few days will be a warming trend with periodic wind. By Wednesday we will see widespread 70s and even a few 80s.
Then a strong cold front arrives sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.
It will knock our temperatures back by as much as 50 degrees and bring a chance for rain and snow to northeast Colorado, including Denver.
