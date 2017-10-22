Mother Nature Sends Message To Broncos Country After Difficult Loss

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature had an important message for Colorado on Sunday night, saying “this is still Broncos Country” despite a difficult loss in California.

(credit: Jim Espinoza)

The message was sent through a breath-taking sunset caused by strong jet stream winds roaring high above the Rocky Mountains.

The chaotic upper-level winds helped produce bands of thick clouds with a lot of texture. As the sun set rays of light illuminated the bottom of the clouds with vibrant colors that went from orange and blue to reds, pinks and purples as the sun got lower in the sky.

(credit: Krystyna Konachowicz)

(credit: Lindsay Smith)

(credit: Carlie Odau)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

