Employee Shot Outside Strip Club

GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot an employee of a strip club in Glendale.
Shots rang out outside Shotgun Willie’s near Virginia Avenue and Colorado Boulevard at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the small group of people involved in the shooting fled before officers arrived.
According to a spokesman with the Glendale Police Department, staff at the establishment denied entry to a group of four or five people just prior to the shooting. Upon escorting the group outside of the front entrance area, a fight broke out and one of the patrons pulled out a gun.
The gunman allegedly fired multiple shots at staff members.
One employee was struck by the gunfire. Police would not say where on the victim’s body the bullet hit. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The building is equipped with surveillance camera. Investigators were reviewing video but had not provided images to the public.
Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.