Detective’s Specialized Wheelchair Allows Him To ‘Look People In Eyes’

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Recovering Douglas County Sheriff’s detective Dan Brite has a new level of independence.

The deputy was injured in a September 2016 shooting incident while he was on duty in Parker, and now he has a specialized wheelchair that will help him be more mobile outside.

“I never knew this thing existed. I’ve never seen one in my entire life,” Brite said.

Adsit Strong and other charities raised the money to get the Action Track Chair for Brite, which wasn’t an item that was covered by insurance. Brite tried out a loaner chair for a short time and on Saturday in Castle Rock he was presented with the new chair that should be a better fit as he continues to work towards walking again.

“It feels great just to be able to stand but now, the ability to go wherever I want,” said Brite as he used the Action Track Chair to talk to CBS4 from a standing position.

Former Denver police officer John Adsit, who had to retire from his department due to injuries he got while he was on duty, started Adsit Strong to help others like Brite.

“He now has his own chair that he can take and go hunting, go fishing, spend time with his family,” Adsit said.

Additional Resources:

The Adsit Strong organization helps first responders that was severely injured while on the job. More than $17,000 in donations helped to pay for the Action Track Chair. Other organizations like MC-1 and Shield616 also collected donations for Brite. Visit their websites below:

