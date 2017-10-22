Broncos Looking Forward To Playing Chargers In L.A. For First Time Since 1960s

CARSON, Calif. (CBS4) – The Broncos will be playing at a stadium Sunday afternoon that only hold about a third the amount of people as their stadium in Denver.

The StubHub Center lies about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. It’s the home of MLS soccer team the L.A. Galaxy and, temporarily, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The stadium only holds about 27,000 people. That’s smaller than the stadiums of both the CSU Rams and the CU Buffaloes in Colorado.

So far the Chargers are 0-3 in the stadium after their offseason move away from San Diego, and they’ve seen the crowd overtaken by fans of the visiting teams.

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib said he’s expecting plenty of Broncos fans to be in the stands Sunday. Of course, that’s the way it was back in San Diego, too.

Linebacker Von Miller said he’s excited to play in the small stadium.

“It will be a lot more intimite,” said Miller.

Fellow linebacker Todd Davis said he’s hoping he’ll actually be able to see his family in the stands.

The Broncos have played the Chargers in Los Angeles before. It was 1960 and the Chargers won that game 41-33. A year later, they moved to San Diego.



