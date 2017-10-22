Broncos Shut Out For First Time Since 1992

CARSON, Calif. (CBS4) – The Broncos struggled mightily in their first visit to the StubHub Center on Sunday, and it ended with a dismal 21-0 loss to the Chargers.
It turned out to be the first time Denver has been shut out since 1992. That game was also played in the Los Angeles area. The Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Raiders 24-0 on Nov. 22, 1992.
Denver turned the ball over three times in the loss.
The Broncos are now 3-3.
The Broncos defense only allowed two offensive scores by the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but they were unable to generate any game-changing turnovers for another consecutive week.
The struggles also continue for Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, who went 25 for 35 with 207 passing yards and one interception.
