Miller Passes Mecklenburg For 2nd All-Time On Broncos Sack List

CARSON, Calif. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller has the second-most sacks all-time for the Broncos.
Miller sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers in the first quarter to pass linebacker Karl Mecklenburg.
Mecklenburg amassed 79 sacks for the Broncos in 180 games and also racked up 1,104 tackles, five interceptions, two touchdowns, and a safety.
Since 2011, Miller has 284 tackles, an interception, and a touchdown to go with his slew of sacks.
Miller has previously said how much he enjoys sacking Rivers.
Miller has now sacked Rivers 14 times, which is more than any other quarterback he has sacked.
The all-time sack leader for the Broncos is linebacker Simon Fletcher, who wracked up 97.5 sacks over his decade-long career.
Last season, Miller became the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach 70 sacks.
NFL great Reggie White managed the feat in just 57 games, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in 75, and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Derrick Thomas doing it in 82 games, with Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith also doing it in 83 games.
All-time, Miller has a long way to go to reach the record Smith set (200).