Cold Haters, Don’t Get Too Excited Over Colorado’s Winter Outlook

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their winter outlook this week and it shows Colorado has a decent chance to see a warmer-than-normal season. (up to a 50% chance in some parts of the state)

(credit: NOAA)

The forecast is a little less clear for precipitation with a large part of the state in a category called equal chances, which simply means that no particular trend is favored.

NOAA forecasters say there’s a 55 to 65% chance of La Niña developing this winter.

Sometimes during a La Niña winter Colorado can see above normal precipitation in the northwest and north-central mountains and NOAA’s outlook shows a slight chance of that happening this winter.

(credit: NOAA)

Here’s why I say don’t get too excited over this forecast.

Winter outlooks cover 90 days, or the meteorological winter, which starts December 1 and ends February 28.

NOAA’s forecast for Colorado calls for an up to a 50% chance that it will be warmer-than-normal. Denver’s average winter temperature between 1981-2010 is just over 31 degrees.

  • December – 30°F
  • January – 30.7°F
  • February – 32.5°F

    • So if we end up with an average temperature this winter of 33 degrees the forecast will verify.

    But all it would take to skew that average is a handful of exceptionally warm days with a lot of near-normal days.

    The bottom line is despite a warmer-than-normal winter outlook we are still going to see plenty of days with cold and maybe even snow. And it could be extreme bitter cold!

    Remember, it’s an average temperature.

    If you want to keep track of the average winter temperature for your location, simply write down all of the daily highs and lows starting December 1 and ending February 28, add them together and divide by two for the average winter temperature.

    Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

