Man Shot With Flare Gun Suffers Burns; One Arrested

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A Loveland man is facing assault and attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired a flare gun into the cab of a truck, injuring its driver.

Officers with the Loveland Police Department learned of the incident just after 5 a.m., October 9th, when they were dispatched to McKee Medical Center in Loveland.

According to an LPD news release, a man there had suffered a gunshot wound to his head in addition to burns on his head and body. He was being treated for serious injuries.

Detectives went to the Kum & Go store at 115 Knobcone Drive in Loveland and found surveillance video of the incident. That video showed the victim and a female passenger sitting in a truck when a car drove up to it.

“A vehicle stopped in front of the truck,” states LPD’s release, “and a male driver exited the car and went to the driver’s side window of the truck. Surveillance video showed a large puff of smoke and a red flare being shot into the truck from the suspect. The suspect than got back into the car and drove away. Detectives have established that the victim and the suspect were acquainted and this was not a random act.”

Ryan Johnson (credit: Loveland Police Department)

On Thursday, 10 days after the incident, detectives contact 29-year-old Loveland resident Ryan Johnson about the case. Johnson was arrested.

Johnson’s charges are First Degree Assault, First Degree Attempted Murder, and Reckless Endangerment, all felonies. A misdemeanor drug charge was added since suspected methamphetamine was found on him during the arrest.

 

