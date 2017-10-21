Latest Forecast: Sunny, Windy And Cooler

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a windy day!
A fast moving cold front blasted through early Saturday morning with a few mountain snow showers and low elevation rain showers. In the wake, of this front cooler and windy conditions have taken over.
Some of the wind gusts in the Denver metro area may blow up to 30 to 35 mph early in the day. With winds up to 45 mph over the northern plains into Wyoming. In some of the more wind prone areas of the Front Range foothills and mountains a few gusts could go up to 60 mph.
The wind will be bringing in much drier air and this combination may elevate the fire danger around the region as Saturday afternoon goes on.
Sunday will be less windy and warmer with fairly mild weather expected in the week ahead.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.