Latest Forecast: Sunny, Windy And Cooler

Broncos Week 7 Injury Report: Several Broncos To Miss Game Against Los Angeles ChargersThe Denver Broncos (3-2) may have some problems on the offensive line this week when the team continues on the road against the Los Angeles Charters (2-4). The Chargers have not ruled anyone out, but several a few players did not participate in Friday's practice session. Either way, this should make for an exciting AFC West match up.