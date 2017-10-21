Latest Forecast: Next 5 Days Brings Warm Up & Chance Of Snow

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After a big cool down and windy start to the weekend things will end on a warmer note but it will still be breezy at times.
We aren’t expecting any precipitation except for a slight chance for snow late Sunday or early Monday in the northern mountains.
The week ahead looks dry and warm statewide until Wednesday when a new weather maker will arrive.
It promises another big drop in temperatures and a chance for some rain and snow, both in the mountains and in Denver by Thursday.
Stay tuned to see how the forecast will evolve!
