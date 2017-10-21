Latest Forecast: Next 5 Days Brings Warm Up & Chance Of Snow

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a big cool down and windy start to the weekend things will end on a warmer note but it will still be breezy at times.

We aren’t expecting any precipitation except for a slight chance for snow late Sunday or early Monday in the northern mountains.

The week ahead looks dry and warm statewide until Wednesday when a new weather maker will arrive.

It promises another big drop in temperatures and a chance for some rain and snow, both in the mountains and in Denver by Thursday.

Stay tuned to see how the forecast will evolve!

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

