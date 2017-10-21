Controversial Sign Removed From Restaurant

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS) – A sign that raised eyebrows in Durango is no more.

It hung on the wall at Home Slice Pizza and showed a man lifting up a woman’s skirt.

sign Controversial Sign Removed From Restaurant

(credit: Durango Herald)

Recently the restaurant got complaints it trivializes sexual assault and harassment.

The restaurant owners told the Durango Herald they disagree, pointing out the sign had been up for four years. They contend it only came under fire because a photo went viral on social media.

Still, they made the decision to take it down to keep employees from getting any backlash.

