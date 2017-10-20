Uncle Of Siblings Stabbed To Death Says Family Is Heartbroken

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The uncle of two children allegedly killed by their older brother this week says their family is heartbroken.
“He took something so precious from our family and we’re never going to be the same,” Marcus Mason said, referring to the suspect, 19-year-old Malik Murphy.
Mason says Murphy was a good kid prior to this and had no previous history of violence.
Murphy is charged with stabbing his 7-year-old brother and 5-year-old sister to death. He allegedly told investigators he wanted to kill his entire family so he could have the home to himself.