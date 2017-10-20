Uncle Of Siblings Stabbed To Death Says Family Is Heartbroken

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The uncle of two children allegedly killed by their older brother this week says their family is heartbroken.

Malik Murphy (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Malik Murphy (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

“He took something so precious from our family and we’re never going to be the same,” Marcus Mason said, referring to the suspect, 19-year-old Malik Murphy.

Mason says Murphy was a good kid prior to this and had no previous history of violence.

Murphy is charged with stabbing his 7-year-old brother and 5-year-old sister to death. He allegedly told investigators he wanted to kill his entire family so he could have the home to himself.

