Someone Finally Noticed KFC’s Brilliant Twitter Joke

DENVER (CBS4) – Follower counts on Twitter are nothing new, but one corporate account is gaining a lot of attention for a well-crafted joke.

KFC is known for their special recipe, which is comprised of 11 herbs and spices.

With that in mind, they are only following 11 people on Twitter.

And, it turns out, five of them are the Spice Girls and the other six are guys named Herb.

So, five spices and six herbs – 11 herbs and spices.

Understandably, people’s minds were blown on Twitter when user @edgette22 uncovered the gem.

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

"FINALLY" –KFC social media manager — Mrs. Carm (@Mrs_Carm) October 20, 2017

They must have a seasoned marketing person. 😉😉 #seewhatIdidthere — Adam Dzuricky (@thebatman012) October 20, 2017

This article was first reported by KDKA in Pittsburgh.