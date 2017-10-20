Company Focuses On Innovation As It Makes Essential Firefighting Equipment

By Joel Hillan

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Off of Ralston Road, next to an old Superfund site, is a modest building. Inside, a father and his sons lead a team of about 40 people. They are the largest provider of nozzles and valves for the U.S. Forest Service.

“To be able to make products that go out to save life and property,” said Seth Larson, VP of Operations for S&H Products Inc. “It’s hard to put into words how big that feels. The gravity of it, the importance of it.”

Thousands of nozzles and valves come out of their building each month and head to wherever fires are being fought, including those currently burning in California.

I asked shop foreman Joey Morales just how much of the product is manufactured at S&H in Arvada.

“Everything,” Morales answered. “All the way from the cutting of the handles to the milling of the parts, lathe work mill work, the only thing we don’t do is the bumper and that’s about it.”

S&H is trying to break into other markets like urban firefighting. Their newest product delivers a steady column of water and then with just a turn of the nozzle, the firefighter can change how much water is getting onto the fire. Previously, they would have to shut off the water and change out nozzles. This is innovation that could save lives and property.

“The work that we do matters and that is big, feels big,” Larson said.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

