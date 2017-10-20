Denver Zoo Considers Naming Red Pandas Babies After The Manning Brothers

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming two animal babies.

red pandas Denver Zoo Considers Naming Red Pandas Babies After The Manning Brothers

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Two red pandas were born in August and the zoo has narrowed down the possible names to the following:

– Oolong and Chai
– Pabul and Sabal
– Peyton and Eli

Pabul means “puffball” in Tibetan and Sabal is an Indian name that means “strong one.”

gettyimages 1808566511 Denver Zoo Considers Naming Red Pandas Babies After The Manning Brothers

Quarterbacks Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos and Eli Manning of the New York Giants meet after the Sept. 15, 2013, game at MetLife Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Giants 41-23. (credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

There’s been no comment so far from the Manning brothers on the possible names.

You can cast your vote here.

Red pandas are an endangered species. Their native habitats are in China, India and other Asian countries.

