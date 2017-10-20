Denver Zoo Considers Naming Red Pandas Babies After The Manning Brothers

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming two animal babies.
Two red pandas were born in August and the zoo has narrowed down the possible names to the following:
– Oolong and Chai
– Pabul and Sabal
– Peyton and Eli
Pabul means “puffball” in Tibetan and Sabal is an Indian name that means “strong one.”
There’s been no comment so far from the Manning brothers on the possible names.
You can cast your vote here.
Red pandas are an endangered species. Their native habitats are in China, India and other Asian countries.