NHL Admits Avs’ Goal Should’ve Counted On Coach’s Challenge

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has acknowledged video review incorrectly nullified a late-game goal by the Colorado Avalanche during a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

gettyimages 863367668 NHL Admits Avs Goal Shouldve Counted On Coachs Challenge

Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center (credit: Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a statement released Friday, the league said it made a mistake by taking away Mikko Rantanen’s goal late in the third period on a coach’s challenge for offside. The review determined that Sven Andrighetto was offside, but on a previous entry into the zone, which is not supposed to subject to a challenge.

By rule, challenges can only be made on the entry into the offensive zone before a goal. Because of that, the league says “the goal should have counted.”

If the goal had counted, the Avalanche and Blues would have been tied at 4-all at 17:26 of the third period and St. Louis would have been given a two-minute minor penalty.

This is the first time since coach’s challenges were instituted before the 2015-16 season that the NHL has admitted a mistake was made on an offside review.

