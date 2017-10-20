New Lawsuit Aims To Again Stop TopGolf Construction

By Stan Bush

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – In June, dozens of Thornton residents thought they had beaten the city to replace an actual golf course with a stadium-style driving range, only to learn that the development may happen anyway.

A judge ruled the city had improperly zoned a portion of the Thorncreek golf course for the development, siding with a neighbor who filed a lawsuit. In September, the city council unanimously approved a rezoning of the parcel, re-clearing the way for the development again.

top golf1 New Lawsuit Aims To Again Stop TopGolf Construction

(credit: CBS)

The same neighbor is now suing again – this time asking a judge to force the city to respect the neighborhood’s wishes.

“Now you tell me they’re considering top golf again. That makes me upset,” Delia Garcia, who lives a block away, says. “They’re not listening to their citizens.”

“Our neighborhood is being attacked by other neighborhood who are enthusiastic about it,” says Charlie Garcia.

top golf2 New Lawsuit Aims To Again Stop TopGolf Construction

Neighbors are upset about a proposed TopGolf that could disrupt their neighborhood peace. (credit: CBS)

The city could not comment, citing the pending litigation, but a spokesman says the lawsuit is being reviewed.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

