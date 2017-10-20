Update: 2 Were Murdered In Fort Collins Attack, 1 Committed Suicide

Filed Under: Michael Zamora, Savannah McNealy, Tristian Kemp

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The coroner in Larimer County identified three people who died on Thursday in a violent shooting, saying one of those people died by shooting himself.

fort collins shooting 1 Update: 2 Were Murdered In Fort Collins Attack, 1 Committed Suicide

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Sunstone Apartments on City Park Avenue, just a few blocks from the Colorado State University campus. Those living in the complex and nearby told CBS4 they heard nearly a dozen gunshots and then heard screams for help.

savannah croppedjpg Update: 2 Were Murdered In Fort Collins Attack, 1 Committed Suicide

Savannah McNealy (credit: Facebook)

CSU student Savannah McNealy was killed, along with Tristian Kemp, a 26-year-old from Destin, Florida. Both were shot multiple times, according to the coroner.

tristian kemp Update: 2 Were Murdered In Fort Collins Attack, 1 Committed Suicide

Tristian Kemp (credit: CBS)

Michael Zamora, 30, of Fort Collins died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

zamora1 Update: 2 Were Murdered In Fort Collins Attack, 1 Committed Suicide

Michael Zamora (credit: CBS)

Another person was hurt and they haven’t been identified.

RELATED: Friend, CSU President React To News Of Student’s Death

A vigil is being held for McNealy on Friday afternoon on the CSU campus. It will take place at 4 p.m. on Meridian Drive between Hughes Way and Pitkin Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch