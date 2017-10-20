Update: 2 Were Murdered In Fort Collins Attack, 1 Committed Suicide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The coroner in Larimer County identified three people who died on Thursday in a violent shooting, saying one of those people died by shooting himself.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Sunstone Apartments on City Park Avenue, just a few blocks from the Colorado State University campus. Those living in the complex and nearby told CBS4 they heard nearly a dozen gunshots and then heard screams for help.
CSU student Savannah McNealy was killed, along with Tristian Kemp, a 26-year-old from Destin, Florida. Both were shot multiple times, according to the coroner.
Michael Zamora, 30, of Fort Collins died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Another person was hurt and they haven’t been identified.
RELATED: Friend, CSU President React To News Of Student’s Death
A vigil is being held for McNealy on Friday afternoon on the CSU campus. It will take place at 4 p.m. on Meridian Drive between Hughes Way and Pitkin Street.