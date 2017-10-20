Suspect In Fort Collins Killing Was An Air Force Sergeant

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting two people, including a Colorado State University student, and wounding a third before killing himself was an Air Force staff sergeant based in Wyoming, authorities said Friday.

Fort Collins police identified the suspected gunman as Michael A. Zamora, 30.

Zamora, of Fort Collins, confronted the victims at an apartment complex near CSU early Thursday, firing multiple shots and then killing himself, The Coloradoan reported.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t known. City police Chief Terry Jones told The Denver Post the victims were ambushed after they were dropped off at the complex by a ride-share service. Zamora was not part of the ride-share group, he said.

“The driver dropped them off and drove away before the shooting started,” Jones said.

In a statement, F.E. Warren Air Force Base said Zamora was a staff sergeant assigned to the base near Cheyenne, Wyoming, about 60 miles north of Fort Collins.

Zamora was off-duty when the shooting happened, the base statement said. He had served in the Air Force for more than 8 years.

Savannah McNealy, a 22-year-old senior arts major at CSU, was killed. McNealy was set to graduate in December.

She worked at Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp., which operates The Rocky Mountain Collegian, an independent newspaper at CSU.

Tristian Kemp, 26, of Destin, Florida, also was killed, police said.

A third victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive her wounds, said police spokeswoman Kate Kimble. Her identify wasn’t immediately released.

Police found two rifles and a handgun registered to Zamora at the scene, according to the Coloradoan.

Colorado State was holding a campus vigil for McNealy Friday evening.

“This tragedy, occurring so near our campus, brings into sharp focus the value of life everywhere,” university president Tony Frank said in an email to students and employees. “As we head into the coming weekend, please take care of yourselves and one another.”

