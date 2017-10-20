Broncos Week 7 Injury Report: Several Broncos To Miss Game Against Los Angeles Chargers

By Rick Brown

When the Denver Broncos (3-2) travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4), the team will be missing a number of offensive players. The Broncos’ offensive line is going to look different as the starting and backup right tackle will not be dressing for the game. A couple of key weapons on the offense will make it all the more difficult to move the ball against a surging Chargers team. The Broncos will need to return to early season form in order to pull off a win on the road.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos’ injury report contained 14 players when it was released. Half of the players on that list will not be playing in Sunday’s game. The most notable players are Emanuel Sanders, who injured his ankle in the loss to the New York Giants (1-5), and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who will also be missing the game with an ankle injury. To bolster the wide receiver corp, the Broncos brought on Hunter Sharp on the game day roster.

The Broncos’ offensive line will be without starting right tackle Menelik Watson and his backup, Donald Stephenson, who are both nursing calf injuries. The Broncos will probably have to move some players around to fill the void at right tackle. Paxton Lynch remains on the injury list and Cody Latimer will be missing more time as well.

The last Broncos injury is to backup inside linebacker Corey Nelson. Several players also missed practice time, but are all expected to start on Sunday. The Chargers did not list any players as Out, but a couple of players did miss practice.

Los Angeles Chargers

While no Chargers players are ruled out for Sunday’s game, several players did not practice and will wind up being a game-time decision. Tackle Joe Barksdale missed a full week of practice with a foot injury. Defensive tackle Corey Liuget did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday. Kennan Allen did not participate in Friday’s practice and will also be a game time decision. The rest of the players on the Chargers’ injury report all participated in practice and are expected to play on Sunday.

Denver Broncos’ Injury Report

Questionable:

(RB) Charles, Jamaal (NIR) – Full Participation In Practice

(TE) Derby, A.J. (NIR) – Full Participation In Practice

(ILB) Marshall, Brandon (Shoulder) – Full Participation In Practice

(NT) Peko Sr., Domata (NIR) – Full Participation In Practice

(QB) Siemian, Trevor (Shoulder(left)) – Full Participation In Practice

(CB) Talib, Aqib (NIR) – Full Participation In Practice

(WR) Thomas, Demaryius (Calf) – Full Participation In Practice

Out: