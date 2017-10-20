3 Arrested After Allegedly Holding, Abusing Minor For 2 Weeks

KIOWA, Colo. (CBS) – Three people are in custody in Elbert County and accused of holding a minor for more than two weeks in September.

Investigators say they gave the juvenile methamphetamine and alcohol.

Cain Kelman, 46, is accused of not only drugging the victim but also sexually assaulting the minor multiple times. He’s facing charges of sexual assault on a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of methamphetamine.

Deanna Webber, 47, and Ricky Taggart, 62, face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of methamphemtamine.

Investigators say the three took the victim to a home at 4881 Highway 86 in incorporated Elizabeth in mid-September.

Deputies arrested the three on September 27.

