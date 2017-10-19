Denver Manager Of Safety Expands Job Search

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Public Safety Department may need new leadership soon as the current Manager of Safety, Stephanie O’Malley, has expanded her job hunt and recently inquired about a new job at Denver International Airport, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

In mid-August, CBS4 reported that O’Malley applied to become a Denver County Court Judge, but did not make the final cut. A spokesperson for O’Malley did not deny that move but declined to answer questions about why O’Malley was seeking another position.

Two well-placed city contacts told CBS4 that in addition to the judge’s job, O’Malley recently contacted DIA administrators about open jobs at the airport.

Stacey Stegman, a spokesperson for DIA, declined to discuss the issue telling CBS4 “It’s not our practice to share information related to anyone who might inquire about or apply for jobs at the airport.”

In a statement, O’Malley did not dispute the CBS4 report saying, “Today, I continue to evaluate my professional course with an eye towards what is best for me, my family, and the community I’ve had the honor to serve for over 15 years. Where that will lead is yet to be defined.”

O’Malley has overseen the department of safety since 2013. Before that, she was Deputy Chief of Staff for Mayor Michael Hancock. She has a law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and is the daughter of former Mayor Wellington Webb.

A spokesperson for Mayor Michael Hancock said “Stephanie has spent over a decade of her career in public service and has been an asset to the administration and our community. We’re proud to have her as part of our team.”

