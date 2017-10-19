Colorado Serial Killer To Be Charged With Attempted Prison Break

By Brian Maass

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – Notorious Colorado serial killer Scott Lee Kimball will be charged with attempting to escape from prison and solicitation for murder, according to a CBS4 Investigation.

Court records show the charges are pending in Logan County in a case that was investigated by the FBI.

Amy Sanders, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Denver, told CBS4 she would “not be able to comment” on the new case against Kimball.

Kimball is serving 70 years in prison after pleading guilty to four murders.

Law enforcement investigators have eyed Kimball over the years in connection with other unsolved murder cases.

Brittny Lewton, the Logan County District attorney, told CBS4 Kimball and a second inmate will likely be charged in the case within a

week. She said both men are inmates at the Sterling correctional facility.

“I’m fully aware of the case,” said Lewton although she declined to provide details.

Case History

Scott Lee Kimball was sentenced to 70 years in prison in October 2009 in Boulder County court after he pleaded guilty in the deaths of his uncle Terry Kimball and acquaintances Jennifer Marcum, LeAnn Emry and Kaysi McLeod, who all disappeared in 2003 and 2004. Kimball led authorities to the remains of his uncle and Emry, and McLeod’s body was found in northwest Colorado. Marcum’s remains to date have not been found. Kimball lived in Broomfield and Lafayette and was a habitual criminal and at one point an informant for the FBI. He won’t be eligible for parole until 2044. The CBS News program 48 Hours Mystery featured his case in an episode titled “Hannibal Unmasked” in April 2010.

