Opponents Unconvinced Of Amazon HQ2 Benefit

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Opponents of Denver’s attempt to secure Amazon’s second domestic headquarters are wringing their hands over a survey that suggests renting will become even harder.

Apartment List, a group that monitors renting trends, believes rent would jump nearly 9% if Amazon moves to Denver.

Amazon has said their new headquarters would likely bring more than 50,000 new jobs to whichever city they move to.

“If this was 2010 there would be no question that we’d want this,” says Steve Ferris, a real estate analyst, “If we were Detroit we’d do anything to get this.”

Denver’s average rent for a one-bedroom apartment, about $1,300 a month, is already higher than the national average which is closer to $1,000.

Rent is already expected to increase in 2018 regardless of Amazon’s decision.

Ferris says the concerns about rent only take in a short view of the area’s business potential.

“There are about 27,00 units being under construction and another 20,000 planned,” says Ferris. “I don’t know if that’s being considered.”

Denver finalized their bid for Amazon earlier this week.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

