Multiple Victims In Drive-By Shooting Outside Liquor Store

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say three people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting outside of a liquor store on Federal Boulevard.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday off Federal and 14th.
The property owner of the liquor store said there seems to be a crime spree in the area.
“Here, violence is not uncommon,” Ravi Pete said. “There’s been a couple shootings, stabbings, petty theft that happen quite often. It’s really nothing new.”
The condition of the three victims was not immediately released and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
DPD said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
