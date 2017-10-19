CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Don’t Miss This Saturday’s Making Strides Walk

Filed Under: American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer

DENVER (CBS4) – The American Cancer Society is hosting its Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 22.

making strides breast cancer Dont Miss This Saturdays Making Strides Walk

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women and an estimated 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with the disease this year, according to the organization.

Proceeds from the walk will go directly to the American Cancer Society.

Registration for the walk will begin at 8 A.M. at Village Center Station.

For more information on how you can sign up, you can visit MakingStridesWalk.org/DenverCO

