Don’t Miss This Saturday’s Making Strides Walk

DENVER (CBS4) – The American Cancer Society is hosting its Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 22.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women and an estimated 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with the disease this year, according to the organization.
Proceeds from the walk will go directly to the American Cancer Society.
Registration for the walk will begin at 8 A.M. at Village Center Station.
For more information on how you can sign up, you can visit MakingStridesWalk.org/DenverCO