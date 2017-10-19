Latest Forecast: Temperatures Approach Record Highs, Then A Cooler Weekend

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be another beautiful day in Denver and across most of Colorado. There will be passing clouds especially in the mountains but otherwise a lot of sunshine and far above normal temperatures.

The normal high temperature in Denver for October 19 is 67. We’ll be at least 10 degrees above that Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 80s. The record in Denver is 83° set on October 20, 1950. We’ll be close!

Then a cold front will pass over the state Friday night into early Saturday morning. Snow is likely in the mountains during this time but accumulation should be limited to only a couple of inches over the higher peaks and passes. The metro area stays dry but it will turn significantly cooler on Saturday with highs in the 50s. In addition, stiff northwesterly winds could gust over 30 mph making it feel much cooler than whatever the thermometer indicates.

Warmer weather will return on Sunday.

