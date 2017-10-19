CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Fugitive On Loose After Evading Larimer SWAT Team

BELLVUE, Colo, (CBS4) – A man wanted on several outstanding warrants and who evaded Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday did so again Thursday when a SWAT operation failed to capture him.

Cayne Trevin Lucia, 29, left a home and fled down a hillside as deputies and SWAT officers surrounded the home at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police formed a perimeter and searched for hours but did not locate Lucia.

cayne trevin lucia larimer felon from larimer cnty so Fugitive On Loose After Evading Larimer SWAT Team

Cayne Trevin Lucia, booked in February after an arrest on drug offenses. (credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Wednesday, Lucia tried to hit deputies with his vehicle as he eluded them, according to a news release distributed by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, authorities obtained a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Canyon Gulch Court in Bellvue.

A search of online public records shows a home in this location is Lucia’s last known residence.

A check of Lucia’s background in a Colorado Bureau of Investigations database reveals previous arrests for drug, assault and weapons offenses.

LCSO says neighbors in the vicinity have been notified of Lucia’s disappearance.

Lucia is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, 6’02”, and 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

 

