Fugitive On Loose After Evading Larimer SWAT Team

BELLVUE, Colo, (CBS4) – A man wanted on several outstanding warrants and who evaded Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday did so again Thursday when a SWAT operation failed to capture him.

Cayne Trevin Lucia, 29, left a home and fled down a hillside as deputies and SWAT officers surrounded the home at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police formed a perimeter and searched for hours but did not locate Lucia.

Wednesday, Lucia tried to hit deputies with his vehicle as he eluded them, according to a news release distributed by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, authorities obtained a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Canyon Gulch Court in Bellvue.

A search of online public records shows a home in this location is Lucia’s last known residence.

A check of Lucia’s background in a Colorado Bureau of Investigations database reveals previous arrests for drug, assault and weapons offenses.

LCSO says neighbors in the vicinity have been notified of Lucia’s disappearance.

Lucia is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, 6’02”, and 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.