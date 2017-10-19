DPD Car Catches Fire On I-70

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police car was seen on fire on Thursday along Interstate 70 and Quebec Street.
Copter4 showed the scene at around 4 p.m.
DPD tells CBS4 they were assisting Adams County Sheriff’s Office while trying to stop a vehicle going eastbound.
Officials say there was no crash or reports of injuries.
I-70 eastbound is closed at Quebec Street. Colorado Department of Transportation suggests driver heading east find another route.
It’s unclear how or why the DPD car caught fire.
