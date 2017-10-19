CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

DPD Car Catches Fire On I-70

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police car was seen on fire on Thursday along Interstate 70 and Quebec Street.

pm copter thursday 2 frame 9113 DPD Car Catches Fire On I 70

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 showed the scene at around 4 p.m.

DPD tells CBS4 they were assisting Adams County Sheriff’s Office while trying to stop a vehicle going eastbound.

Officials say there was no crash or reports of injuries.

I-70 eastbound is closed at Quebec Street. Colorado Department of Transportation suggests driver heading east find another route.

It’s unclear how or why the DPD car caught fire.

This story will be updated as we learn more about the situation.

