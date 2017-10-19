CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Denver Water Project To Shut Down Downtown Denver Streets

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water crews have closed 15th Street between Blake Street and Wazee Street to accommodate the installation of a new water main.

The project is expected to last until mid-November. During the project, 15th Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, with intermittent weekend closures possible as well. Detours signs will redirect drivers.

Water service interruptions will be communicated to impacted customers on an individual, as-needed basis.

