Cuban Nationals Arrested In Gas Station Skimming Ring Bust

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Boulder say they have busted a skimming ring that victimized people in Colorado and several other states.

Nine people are in custody and three other suspects remain at large. Most involved are Cuban nationals, according to the indictment that was announced Thursday morning.

The group allegedly operated out of Miami. They would fly people to cities including Denver, Cleveland and Chicago and have those people place skimmers on fuel pumps at gas stations.

“They would then use the data to produce cloned credit cards which were subsequently used to make fraudulent purchases against the victim’s credit and bank accounts,” officials with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a prepared statement.

Police say the criminals stole an average of $2.5 million per week while they were operating. They say there are victims from all across the Denver metro area, and that across the state there were 2,300 victims identified. A total of 8,000 victims have been identified across the country.

The group was also allegedly involved in an international money laundering ring that the Secret Service has been investigating.

The following people are in custody as part of the indictment:

– Ranset Rodriguez-Martinez

– Yaniris Alfonso

– Jose Iglesia Edelberto Hernandez

– Luis Enrique Jimenez-Gonzalez

– Yadian Hernandez

– Lester Castaneda De La Torre

– Eddy Pimentel-Vila

– Yonasky Rosa

The suspects still at-large are:

– Juan Carlos Banos

– Alejandro Moises

– Carlos Rodriguez-Martinez

Police said Rodriguez-Martinez has connections to Aurora.

Anyone with information about the suspects who are at large is asked to contact one of the following investigators:

– Detective Chris Fiegel, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, 303-441-4763

– Special Agent Paul Cruz, FBI Cleveland Office, 216-622-6733, pcruz@fbi.gov

– Special Agent Todd Porinsky, Secret Service, Cleveland Office, 216-750-2058