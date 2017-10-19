CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

3 Colorado Cities Land In Top 20 Of ‘Happiest Places’ Survey

Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Happiest Place In America, Happiest Places

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder is the happiest city in America. And Fort Collins isn’t far behind.

img 4805 3 Colorado Cities Land In Top 20 Of Happiest Places Survey

The old courthouse on Pearl Street in Boulder (credit: CBS)

That’s according to a new report in National Geographic which came up with rankings for nearly 200 cities nationwide.

Dan Buettner, an author who writes for the magazine, and Gallup pollsters put together a system that “assesses measurable expressions of happiness” and Boulder came out on top.

img 4825 3 Colorado Cities Land In Top 20 Of Happiest Places Survey

Old Town Square in Fort Collins (credit: CBS)

Fort Collins also landed a No. 4 ranking and Colorado Springs came out at No. 18.

img 5568 3 Colorado Cities Land In Top 20 Of Happiest Places Survey

Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs (credit: Tyhra Heintz)

The system looked at several factors in the cities that were analyzed, including:

– Healthy food
– Civic engagement
– Financial security
– Vacation time
– Dental checkups

img 4811 3 Colorado Cities Land In Top 20 Of Happiest Places Survey

Boulder County Justice Center (credit: CBS)

National Geographic’s report credits Boulder for having low smoking and obesity rates, high rates of cycling and other forms of exercise, and even a large percentage of people who walk to work.

“In Boulder you’re more likely to hear the whoosh of a cyclist than the shrill of a siren compared to places like Dallas, Tallahassee, or Los Angeles,” Buettner said on NationalGeographic.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch