CDOT To Take Questions About I-225 Pilot Project Thursday Night

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing a pilot project to expand one of the worst bottlenecks in the area — Interstate 225 southbound through the Denver Tech Center — in an effort to reduce delays, but not everyone is on board with the proposal.

Interstate 225

CDOT will address questions and concerns Thursday night on their Facebook page live at 6:30 p.m.

CDOT crews plan to convert the shoulder to an additional lane by restriping less than a mile of I-225 southbound from Yosemite Street to Interstate 25.

Drivers coming from DTC Boulevard, Yosemite Street or East Quincy Avenue will not have access to I-25 southbound. A concrete barrier will restrict them to I-25 northbound.

Crews will work nights to prevent delays during the day. Construction is set to begin later this month. CDOT hopes to complete the project by late November.

