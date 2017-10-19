CDOT To Take Questions About I-225 Pilot Project Thursday Night

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing a pilot project to expand one of the worst bottlenecks in the area — Interstate 225 southbound through the Denver Tech Center — in an effort to reduce delays, but not everyone is on board with the proposal.
CDOT will address questions and concerns Thursday night on their Facebook page live at 6:30 p.m.
CDOT crews plan to convert the shoulder to an additional lane by restriping less than a mile of I-225 southbound from Yosemite Street to Interstate 25.
Drivers coming from DTC Boulevard, Yosemite Street or East Quincy Avenue will not have access to I-25 southbound. A concrete barrier will restrict them to I-25 northbound.
LINK: More Info On codot.gov
Crews will work nights to prevent delays during the day. Construction is set to begin later this month. CDOT hopes to complete the project by late November.
Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.