Annual Fundraiser Brings Opportunity To See ‘Hamilton’

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced the date of its annual Saturday Night Alive fundraiser Thursday night.

Organizers will hold the highly-anticipated event on March 3, 2018.

2017 Saturday Night Alive (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts)

Last year, the fundraiser helped raise more than $1.2 million for DCPA education programs which “give 106,000 students the opportunity to take their first step toward changing their lives and transforming the world around them,” said the organization in a press release.

2017 Saturday Night Alive (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts)

Tickets start at $1,000 which includes a donation to the DCPA, a luxury silent auction, dinner in the Seawall Grand Ballroom and a viewing of “Hamilton” at The Buell Theatre that same night.

 

Performance of “Hamilton”(credit: DCPA)

“Being able to celebrate that with Hamilton, a show that is equally passionate about Arts Education, is an exciting opportunity for donors,” said DCPA President and CEO, Janice Sinden.

2017 Saturday Night Alive (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts)

An estimated $21 million has helped DCPA programs over the last three decades.

Tickets for Saturday Night Alive go on sale at the end of November.

Tickets to see “Hamilton” in Denver go on sale after the first of next year.

