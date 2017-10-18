Mother Nature May Bring Snow To Loveland Ski Area For Opening Weekend

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve been talking for a few days about a big weather change this weekend and now it looks more and more likely that we could have a brief, but potent, round of wind and snow in the mountains.
It’s all part of a storm spinning in the Gulf of Alaska that will slide into the northern Rockies this weekend.
Click here for a detailed video discussion of how this storm may evolve over the next few days.
