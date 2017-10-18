Mother Nature May Bring Snow To Loveland Ski Area For Opening Weekend

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve been talking for a few days about a big weather change this weekend and now it looks more and more likely that we could have a brief, but potent, round of wind and snow in the mountains.

It’s all part of a storm spinning in the Gulf of Alaska that will slide into the northern Rockies this weekend.

Click here for a detailed video discussion of how this storm may evolve over the next few days.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

