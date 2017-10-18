Sheriff’s Office Asks Public To Report Drivers ‘Rolling Coal’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Cyclists are getting blasted with clouds of diesel smoke in Jefferson County, despite the fact that the practice known as “rolling coal” is illegal in Colorado.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said there were two incidents reported recently: one was a cyclist driving an E Trike with his passenger who has ALS on the Red Rocks Challenge Ride and the other was a cyclist commuting to work down 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge.

“Getting choked out by a blast of black soot isn’t very fun…and sadly, living in Fort Collins, this is a somewhat regular occurrence,” police quoted one victim as saying.

“The dangers associated with rolling coal are not benign,” the sheriff’s office stated on Facebook. “Besides the diesel soot cloud being considered carcinogenic and a possible crisis trigger to asthmatics and others with respiratory disorders, the dark cloud could completely obscure a cyclist’s vision of the road and cause a crash.”

If you see a driver rolling coal, investigators want you to get as much information about the vehicle as possible — without engaging the driver.

“The driver should be avoided, not making eye contact or giving any indication of disapproval of their driving behavior,” the sheriff’s office warned.

Investigators say you should try to get the license plate number, location and direction of travel, and a description of the driver. You do not have to have the license plate to file a report.

You can call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-277-0211 or call the Colorado State Patrol by dialing *277.