Popular Orionid Meteor Shower Will Peak This Weekend

Filed Under: Orionid Meteor Shower, Orionids

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Do you remember Halley’s Comet? It last streaked by Earth in 1986 as it does approximately every 75 years.

Each October our planet passes through a stream of debris left behind from Halley’s Comet known as the Orionids.

According to space.com they are some of the fastest and brightest meteors in the sky.

geminid meteor shower papaleo Popular Orionid Meteor Shower Will Peak This Weekend

Ken Papaleo sent in this photo of the Geminid Meteor Shower taken in Squaw Pass on Dec. 14, 2012.

The 2017 Orionid meteor shower will peak this weekend (Oct. 20-22) with up to 20 meteors per hour potentially visible.

To see them look for the constellation Orion which will be in the eastern sky before sunrise.

For the best viewing you want to be in a dark location away from city lights. You won’t have to worry about light pollution from the moon this year because we enter a new moon phase this weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch