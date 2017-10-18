Oil & Gas Development Ballot Measure Watched Closely

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The debate over oil and gas development in Broomfield continues.

A ballot measure asks voters if the city should consider the health and safety of everyone when negotiating deals with oil and gas developers.

This is the fourth anti-fracking effort in recent years. Question 301 says the city has plenary authority to regulate all aspects of oil and gas development and can require oil and gas development to only occur in a manner that doesn’t adversely impact the health, safety and welfare of Broomfield residents.

Opponents say “adverse impacts to health, safety and welfare” open to interpretation and will result in lawsuits from homeowners and environmental groups that want to ban fracking.

