Leaky Propane Tank Deemed Cause Of Explosion

Filed Under: Home Explosion, Johnstown, Larimer County, Shane Peterson

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New details from investigators state a propane gas tank caused a home to explode in Johnstown last week.

They blame the build-up coming from a leaky tank.

home explosion2 Leaky Propane Tank Deemed Cause Of Explosion

(credit: CBS)

Investigators stress this explosion had nothing to do with oil or gas well equipment or operations.

They say the propane tank was used for the furnace and water heater.

Six people were asleep when the home exploded.

“I woke up and got my eyes focused and there was a flame rolling down the wall,” said Shane Peterson.

Everyone escaped and is doing fine. Friends of the Peterson family have set up a GoFundMe page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch