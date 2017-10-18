Leaky Propane Tank Deemed Cause Of Explosion

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New details from investigators state a propane gas tank caused a home to explode in Johnstown last week.
They blame the build-up coming from a leaky tank.
Investigators stress this explosion had nothing to do with oil or gas well equipment or operations.
They say the propane tank was used for the furnace and water heater.
Six people were asleep when the home exploded.
“I woke up and got my eyes focused and there was a flame rolling down the wall,” said Shane Peterson.
Everyone escaped and is doing fine. Friends of the Peterson family have set up a GoFundMe page.