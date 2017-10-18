Latest Forecast: Tracking A Weather Change For The Weekend

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Our stretch of warm and dry weather continues with afternoon highs running 10 to 12 degrees above normal for this time of year.

There are some high clouds out there this morning thanks to some stronger winds passing by in the upper atmosphere.

But there is a weather change ahead … you will start to notice it as early as tomorrow with clouds increasing from the west and a chance for some rain and snow showers in the mountains by Friday morning.

It’s part of a storm system that will pass to the north of Colorado over the next few days, but close enough to bring us a change.

A cold front is expected to move through by the weekend and it will drop our temperatures by 20 degrees.

While there will be a few scattered rain or snow showers (depending on elevation) we aren’t expecting precipitation to make weather headlines.

After the brief cool down warmer weather will return by Sunday!

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.