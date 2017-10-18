Emergency Response Drill Tests Communication, Response Times

Filed Under: Disaster Drill, Eagle County Airport, Emergency Response Drill, Kip Turner

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It looked like a real disaster but it was only a drill. Emergency response crews worked together during a full-scale emergency exercise at the Eagle County Regional Airport on Wednesday.

The exercise was designed to test response times and communication. Crews also worked on rescue and firefighting capabilities at the airport.

eagle airport exercise 5vo frame 180 Emergency Response Drill Tests Communication, Response Times

(credit: CBS)

“It’s an opportunity for us to work with all our partnering agencies and to make sure we’re all ready for such an event if it were to happen. Hopefully it never happens and hopefully it’s practice for something we never need,” said Kip Turner, Director of Aviation for Eagle County.

eagle airport exercise 5vo frame 90 Emergency Response Drill Tests Communication, Response Times

(credit: CBS)

More than 20 local organizations worked together on the exercise.

eagle airport exercise 5vo frame 473 Emergency Response Drill Tests Communication, Response Times

(credit: CBS)

The Eagle County Airport is required to perform a full-scale disaster drill every three years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch