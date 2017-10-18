Emergency Response Drill Tests Communication, Response Times

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It looked like a real disaster but it was only a drill. Emergency response crews worked together during a full-scale emergency exercise at the Eagle County Regional Airport on Wednesday.
The exercise was designed to test response times and communication. Crews also worked on rescue and firefighting capabilities at the airport.
“It’s an opportunity for us to work with all our partnering agencies and to make sure we’re all ready for such an event if it were to happen. Hopefully it never happens and hopefully it’s practice for something we never need,” said Kip Turner, Director of Aviation for Eagle County.
More than 20 local organizations worked together on the exercise.
The Eagle County Airport is required to perform a full-scale disaster drill every three years.