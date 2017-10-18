Delays, Changes Coming To Two RTD Light Rails

Filed Under: Commuter Rail, Light Rail, N Line, R Line, RTD

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – RTD trains along the N-Line will not start running for another 18 months.

RTD says the construction has been delayed, so the opening for the new line is now set for late 2019. The line will eventually run from Union Station through Thornton to North Adams County.

r line changes 6vo transfer frame 205 Delays, Changes Coming To Two RTD Light Rails

R-Line (credit: CBS)

RTD also says it won’t be cutting back service on the R-Line through Aurora as much as originally thought.

r line changes 6vo transfer frame 385 Delays, Changes Coming To Two RTD Light Rails

(credit: CBS)

A committee voted on Tuesday night to only reduce weekend service from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes. RTD had originally planned to cut service back on weekdays as well.

The plan still needs to be approved by the full RTD board.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch