Delays, Changes Coming To Two RTD Light Rails

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – RTD trains along the N-Line will not start running for another 18 months.
RTD says the construction has been delayed, so the opening for the new line is now set for late 2019. The line will eventually run from Union Station through Thornton to North Adams County.
RTD also says it won’t be cutting back service on the R-Line through Aurora as much as originally thought.
A committee voted on Tuesday night to only reduce weekend service from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes. RTD had originally planned to cut service back on weekdays as well.
The plan still needs to be approved by the full RTD board.