CU Boulder Welcomes Therapy Dogs Amid Mid-Term Season

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Mid-term season can be tough for students and staff.
That’s why University of Boulder welcomed therapy dogs to help ease the tension.
The office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution helped set up the first-ever outdoor “Stay & Play Dog Cafe” at the Norlin Library Quad on Wednesday.
“It’s an event we were looking to engage students about conflict in a really relaxed environment. It’s really hard sometimes to talk about conflict with roommates and things like that,” said Ashlyn Friend, a member of the S.C.C.R. office.
The dogs were brought in from Boulder County.
It’s not clear how often the dogs will be available for students and staff.