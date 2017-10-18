Neighbor Shares Advice For Drivers After Bus Crashes Into Home

DENVER (CBS4) – Neighbors who live next to the home that was heavily damaged on Tuesday when a bus slammed into it are sharing advice for drivers.

“Just pay attention, it’s a busy street,” said Cory Morehead, who lives across the street.

Morehead was backing out of her driveway just before 4 p.m. as the RTD bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Josephine Street and 45th Avenue.

“Pretty much (the truck) came through the stop sign as the bus was coming, which is why the bus and the truck was in the yard,” she said.

The bus wound up crashing into the front of the house on the corner of the intersection after it swerved to try to miss the truck.

Morehead said the crash happened at around the same time that children who live at the house typically arrive home from school.

“I don’t really know what was going through my mind other than running over here and getting the kids out of the yard,” she said.

Denver Fire Cmdr. Robert Murphy told CBS4 “there were people around the house” when the crash happened.

“There were some kids playing around the house at the time,” said Murphy, who said the children weren’t hurt.

Four people who were inside the bus were taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

The homeowners told CBS4 they were allowed to go inside the home briefly after the crash to get some items but they haven’t been told when they will be allowed back in on a permanent basis.