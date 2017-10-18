Have A Vision For The 16th Street Mall? Feedback Wanted

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people walk along the 16th Street Mall every day, whether they’re on their way to work, shopping, eating or enjoying a day at one of Denver’s most popular landmarks.

After more than three decades, the City of Denver believes it’s time for a face lift; the 35-year-old mall is aging and needs improvements to its deteriorating infrastructure.

(credit: CBS)

The latest design concepts for the 16th Street Mall are open to public comment. It’s all part of the campaign to revitalize the Denver landmark.

The 16th Street Mall Open House is Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at RTD, 1600 Blake Street in the Basement Board Room.

(credit: CBS)

The open house is designed to collect feedback from the public about the future of the 16th Street Mall.

The proposed design concepts for improvements to the 16th Street Mall include the alignment of transit lanes and the general location of the trees, lights and gathering and pedestrian space.

(credit: CBS)

The 16th Street Mall partners want to talk to those who walk the streets every day for feedback on how to improve the space. They also want feedback from those who stopped going to the landmark in hopes of learning why some stay away.

(credit: CBS)

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

